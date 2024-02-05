These are the Ghanaian coaches who have managed the Black Stars in the past decade

1. Kwesi Appiah (April 2012 - September 2014, May 2017 - January 2020)

Kwesi Appiah stands out for being the first Ghanaian to qualify the Black Stars for a FIFA World Cup, leading the team to the 2014 tournament in Brazil. His tenure was marked by a blend of discipline and a focus on integrating young talents into the national setup.

Pulse Ghana

Appiah's second stint emphasized rebuilding and giving local players more exposure on the international stage. Despite the highs and lows, his dedication to promoting local talent and his historic qualification achievement have left an indelible mark on Ghanaian football.

2. Maxwell Konadu (March 2017)

Maxwell Konadu served as an interim head coach for the Black Stars on several occasions, stepping in between the appointments of full-time coaches. Known for his deep understanding of the local football scene, Konadu's brief periods in charge were characterized by his efforts to maintain continuity and stability within the team.

His tenure may not have been long, but his impact was felt in the seamless transitions he managed during times of change.

3. Charles Akonnor (January 2020 - September 2021)

Taking over from Kwesi Appiah, Charles Akonnor's appointment was met with high expectations. Akonnor aimed to instill a new philosophy, focusing on aggressive football and discipline. His tenure saw the Black Stars qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations, but inconsistent performances led to his early departure.

