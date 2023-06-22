Thomas Partey favours Juventus move over Saudi Arabia, says Fabrizio Romano

He said the Ghana international was the subject of interest from some Saudi clubs, with Arsenal even granting him permission to discuss a transfer.

However, the latest update is that the 30-year-old is reluctant to move to the Middle East and favours a move to Serie A side Juventus.

“Understand Thomas Partey considers Juventus as priority, he hopes to stay in Europe — talks will follow as there’s still no official proposal,” Romano tweeted on Thursday.

“Arsenal are prepared to let Thomas go but important proposal will be needed after Saudi approaches.”

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia remains a possible destination for the former Atletico Madrid man, with many stars already moving to the Middle Eastern country.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in January and has since been followed by current Ballon d'Or holder Karim Benzema to Al-Ittihad.

