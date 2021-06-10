Timothy Fosu-Mensah declares love for Ghana jollof; names favourite Ghanaian musician

Fosu-Mensah was born to Ghanaian parents in Amsterdam and has spent the better part of his life in the European country.

Back in the country of his parents for the first time in a long while, the former Manchester United youngster said he loves Ghana jollof.

He also revealed his love for Ghanaian music and named Afrobeat star King Promise as his favourite artiste.

"I have enjoyed a lot here in Ghana. The last time I was here was 16 years ago. I love Ghana jollof and I enjoy King Promise music. He is a good musician," he told Accra-based Happy FM.

Fosu-Mensah has represented the Netherlands at youth level and also played three times for the Dutch national team, although he was left out of their squad for Euro 2020.

He was on the books of Manchester United for four and a half years, before joining German side Bayer Leverkusen in January.

The defender is still eligible to play for Ghana following a change in rules by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).