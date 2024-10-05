Thomas Partey returned from holiday in best ever condition – Mikel Arteta

However, the Ghana international has been ever-present in Arteta’s team this season, having started all six of their Premier League matches.

Partey’s rich vein of form has hasn’t gone unnoticed, though, and the Arsenal manager believes he worked hard to get to this level after being blighted by injuries in the past.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Mikel Arteta impressed with Thomas Partey's physical condition

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League clash against Southampton on Tuesday, Arteta said Partey returned from holidays in the best condition he’s ever been.

"He's a key player for us, he's massive player and we can see that week in week out,” the Gunners boss stated.

"The way he came back post-holidays was probably the best condition that he’s been. Now it’s about managing him.”

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Arteta has previously said he was very happy with Partey’s performances for Arsenal, although he refused to discuss the Ghanaian’s future.

“We need him. He’s a top player and important for us, you could see the other day on the pitch the impact that he can have for us. He’s our player, he’s got one more year’s contract and I’m really happy with him,” he said at the start of the season.