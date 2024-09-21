Togo declines GFA's request to use Kégué Stadium for AFCON Qualifiers

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) was reportedly considering moving Ghana’s next home game against Sudan to Togo.

Earlier media reports indicated the GFA was considering two neighbouring countries, Togo and Ivory Coast, but favours hosting the game at Togo’s national stadium. Following the rejection by Togo, Ghana now has Ivory Coast as the only option to host Sudan.

The GFA is in search of a neutral venue due to CAF withdrawing its approval of Baba Yara Sports Stadium to host Ghana’s remaining home games.

CAF declares stadia in Ghana unfit for AFCON Qualifiers

Ghana is unable to host its home matches due to the poor condition of its national stadia. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) withdrew its approval for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium after it was criticised for its substandard pitch following Ghana’s defeat to Angola.

In response, the National Sports Authority (NSA) has closed the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for renovations. Additionally, the Accra Sports Stadium and Cape Coast Sports Stadium were also deemed unfit to host international matches, leading to their closure for necessary upgrades.

With all three major stadiums undergoing renovations and failing to meet CAF’s category 3 standards, Ghana is left without an international-standard venue to host its remaining home games.

This has forced the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to seek alternative venues in neighbouring countries, with Ivory Coast now being the only viable option after Togo declined their request to use the Kégué Stadium.

Ghana does not have an international standard stadium available as all national stadia have been closed for renovations.

If the venue is not ready in time, Ghana would have to play at a neutral venue as the remaining three national stadia are all deemed unfit to host CAF category 3 matches.