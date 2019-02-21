Atletico Madrid defeated Juventus 2-0 on Wednesday to win the first leg of their 1/16th knockout UEFA Champions League game.

Late goals from the two Uruguayan center-backs, Jose Jimenez and Diego Godin were enough to hand Diego Simeone’s men all the three points.

Cristiano Ronaldo who joined Juventus from Real Madrid this season was booed by fans of Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitan.

Ronaldo who tormented Atletico Madrid scoring over 20 goals against them during his days at the Los Blancos was compelled to make gestures to the home fans as they booed him by holding up his hand.

The former Manchester United forward told `reporters that the gesture he made meant he has won five UEFA Champions League and Atletico Madrid have none.

"I won five Champions Leagues and these guys zero," he told reporters while holding up his hand.