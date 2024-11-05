UEFA Champions League: Today’s fixtures and match predictions

Real Madrid vs. AC Milan

pulse senegal

After a heavy defeat in El Clasico, Real Madrid will look to get back on track in their Champions League campaign as they host Italian powerhouse AC Milan on Tuesday night. Los Blancos currently sit 12th in the standings with six points from three games, while Milan, with just three points from their opening matches, find themselves in 25th place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prediction: Real Madrid win

Sporting Lisbon vs. Manchester City

Manchester City, at risk of a rare third consecutive defeat – a first since the 2017-18 season – travel to Portugal to face Sporting Lisbon. City’s struggles have extended off the pitch, with Sporting’s boss, Ruben Amorim, preparing for a move to Manchester United.

Prediction: Manchester City win

Liverpool vs. Bayer Leverkusen

ADVERTISEMENT

Xabi Alonso’s much-anticipated return to Anfield is set for Tuesday evening as his Bayer Leverkusen side take on Liverpool in an exciting Champions League matchup. Liverpool, unbeaten with three wins in the competition so far, face sixth-placed Leverkusen, who could leapfrog them in the 36-team standings with a victory on Merseyside.

Prediction: Both teams to score and over 2.5

Lille vs. Juventus

Prediction: Both teams to score

Celtic vs. RB Leipzig

ADVERTISEMENT

Prediction: Over 1.5

Dortmund vs. Sturm Graz

Predictions: Over 2.5

Bologna vs. Monaco

Predictions: Over 1.5

ADVERTISEMENT

Slovan Bratislava vs. Dinamo Zagreb

Prediction: Over 1.5

PSV vs. Girona