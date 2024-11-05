UEFA Champions League: Today’s fixtures and match predictions

Below are today’s fixtures and match predictions for all UEFA champions League game
The UEFA Champions League has reached match week four, promising a day packed with action.
Recommended articles
Real Madrid vs. AC Milan
After a heavy defeat in El Clasico, Real Madrid will look to get back on track in their Champions League campaign as they host Italian powerhouse AC Milan on Tuesday night. Los Blancos currently sit 12th in the standings with six points from three games, while Milan, with just three points from their opening matches, find themselves in 25th place.
Prediction: Real Madrid win
Sporting Lisbon vs. Manchester City
Manchester City, at risk of a rare third consecutive defeat – a first since the 2017-18 season – travel to Portugal to face Sporting Lisbon. City’s struggles have extended off the pitch, with Sporting’s boss, Ruben Amorim, preparing for a move to Manchester United.
Prediction: Manchester City win
Liverpool vs. Bayer Leverkusen
Xabi Alonso’s much-anticipated return to Anfield is set for Tuesday evening as his Bayer Leverkusen side take on Liverpool in an exciting Champions League matchup. Liverpool, unbeaten with three wins in the competition so far, face sixth-placed Leverkusen, who could leapfrog them in the 36-team standings with a victory on Merseyside.
Prediction: Both teams to score and over 2.5
Lille vs. Juventus
Prediction: Both teams to score
Celtic vs. RB Leipzig
Prediction: Over 1.5
Dortmund vs. Sturm Graz
Predictions: Over 2.5
Bologna vs. Monaco
Predictions: Over 1.5
Slovan Bratislava vs. Dinamo Zagreb
Prediction: Over 1.5
PSV vs. Girona
Prediction: Over 1.5