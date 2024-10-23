UEFA Champions League: Today's fixtures and predictions

Here's a look at Wednesday's key fixtures and predictions:
The excitement of UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 continues tonight, following some thrilling results on Tuesday.
Recommended articles
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich
Barcelona face Bayern Munich at the Montjuïc Olympic Stadium in what promises to be the headline clash of the week. Both teams are looking to bounce back after defeats in the competition—Barcelona lost to Monaco on Matchday 1, while Bayern suffered a shock loss to Aston Villa. Historically, Bayern have dominated this fixture, winning 8 of their last 9 meetings, including a 3-0 victory in their most recent encounter.
Prediction: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals
Leipzig vs Liverpool
Leipzig are still in search of their first points in the group, having suffered narrow losses to Atlético Madrid and Juventus. In contrast, Liverpool have made a strong start with victories over AC Milan and Bologna. Leipzig have yet to win against Liverpool in the Champions League.
Prediction: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals
Young Boys vs Inter Milan
Young Boys have lost their first two matches in the competition. The Swiss side suffered heavy defeats against the likes of Aston Villa and Barcelona. Inter have taken four points from their first two matches.
Predictions: Both teams to score and over 2.5
Breast vs Leverkusen
Predictions: Over 1.5
Benfica vs Feyenoord
Prediction: Over 1.5
Manchester City vs Sparta Praha
Predictions: Over 2.5
Atlanta vs Celtic
Predictions: Both teams to score and over 2.5
RB Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb
Prediction: Over 1.5
Atletico Madrid vs Lille
Prediction: Over 1.5