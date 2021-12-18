RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Upsets and further crowd trouble in French Cup

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Souleymane Karamoko is shown a red card at Troyes to leave Nancy with eight men

Souleymane Karamoko is shown a red card at Troyes to leave Nancy with eight men Creator: FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI
Souleymane Karamoko is shown a red card at Troyes to leave Nancy with eight men Creator: FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI

The French Cup produced several upsets as well as more crowd trouble as the round of 64 continued on Saturday.

Recommended articles

The day after the match between Paris FC and Lyon was halted at half-time following incidents in the stands, the tie between the amateurs of JSCBA Nimes and Ligue 1 Clermont was briefly interrupted.

The game was halted because of crowd problems in the 76th minute, but after a six-minute delay during which the riot police were deployed, Clermont completed a 4-0 victory. 

At Troyes, the bad behaviour came from the visiting players. 

Nancy, bottom of the second division, collected three red cards but still hung on to beat Ligue 1 Troyes on penalties.

Maxime Nonnenmacher, a 19-year-old midfielder, collected his second yellow card in the 32nd minute when he was late in a tackle on Brandon Domingues.

Nancy conceded just before half-time after Edmond Akichi brought down Suk Hyun-Jun at a corner. Domingues sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot.

But the 10 men hit back when Andrew Jung deflected home a free-kick in the 75th minute.

A minute later Nancy's Saliou Ciss was shown a straight red card. 

Souleymane Karamoko then collected a second yellow card deep into added time, leaving Nancy to play a few seconds three men down before the game ended 1-1.

They won the shootout 4-2 to advance.

The amateurs of AS Cannes upset visiting Ligue 2 Dijon, also on penalties after a 1-1 draw. The visitors took the lead just after half-time but Cannes levelled in the 73rd minute.

Nantes, 10th in Ligue 1, were pushed to penalties by Sochaux of Ligue 2 but kept their nerve to advance.

Angel Gomes and Jonathan David both scored as Lille beat second-tier Auxerre 3-1.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

PSG to face Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 after draw farce

PSG will play Manchester United in the standout tie in the last 16 of the Champions League Creator: Richard JUILLIART

How Burnley missed out on 17-year-old Essien after refusing to pay him £60 per week

How Burnley missed out on 17-year-old Essien after refusing to pay him £60 per week

‘They won a Ballon d’Or before Lewandowski' – Fans react to Burna Boy and Wizkid collabo

‘They won a Ballon d’Or before Lewandowski and Neymar’ – Fans react to Burna Boy and Wizkid collabo

Salah spoils Gerrard's Liverpool return, Ronaldo rides to Man Utd's rescue

Cristiano Ronaldo scored Manchester United's winner against Norwich Creator: Daniel LEAL