Video: Memphis Depay, Georginio Wijnaldum connect with young boxers in Ghana

In videos that have gone viral on social media, the pair can be seen fraternizing with kid boxers before making a donation towards the renovation of the gym.

Depay was born to a Ghanaian father and a Dutch mother in the city of Moordrecht. His breakthrough came with PSV Eindhoven, before securing a dream move to Manchester United and currently at Atletico Madrid.

ADVERTISEMENT

He may not have played for Ghana but Depay holds strong ties to the West African country and often visits to fraternise with his family here.

Wijnaldum also used to have a Ghanaian stepfather but currently plays for the Netherlands. He was six years old when his parents got divorced.

He’s a Premier League and Champions League winner with Liverpool, having also previously played for Feyenoord and PSV.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wijnaldum also used to be known by the surname Boateng in the early stages of his career before officially changing his surname.