‘You should try it’ - Mohammed Kudus promotes Ghana Jollof at West Ham (VIDEO)

Kudus started both games as Otto Addo’s side defeated Mali 1-2 in Bamako before recording a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Central African Republic (CAR) in Kumasi.

The former Ajax star returned to pre-season with West Ham earlier this week and stepped out with the club’s media to try out some Ghanaian cuisines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kudus promotes Jollof rice at West Ham

Kudus opted for Ghana Jollof and explained the various ingredients that make up the popular West African dish, while urging people to also try it out.

"I feel like I'm back in Ghana now. This is Ghanaian Jollof, one of my favourite dishes. This is rice, obviously mixed with stew,” Kudus said in a video shared on West Ham’s TikTok page.

“This is plantain and some salad with some chicken and some kebab on the side. The kebab is made from lamb with some spices on it. It's very popular and nice, you can try it out. The plantain is my favourite one. It’s like banana and it’s fried.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jollof rice is a common dish in Western Africa, especially in countries like Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Togo, Liberia, Niger, Mali, Ivory Coast and Cameroon.