Teshi: Meet the ‘pass master’ who awed fans while playing with Kudus in Nima

The West Ham United star played on the dusty pitches with other members of the community, as hundreds gathered to watch.

While Kudus was obviously the star attraction, another footballer on the pitch went viral after he was captured threading a Modric-esque pass to the 23-year-old.

Teshi goes viral after pin-point pass to Mohammed Kudus

As complicated as the pass was, Teshi pulled it off effortlessly, with the ball landing at the feet of Kudus, who controlled it before finding another teammate.

Teshi’s great passing ability saw him go viral and it has now been revealed that he used to be a professional footballer, but his career was cut short by a serious injury.

According to the CEO of Ghanaian kits brand Mayniak Sportswear, Abdul Rashid Zakari, Teshi is known in Nima as the “pass master.”

In a lengthy post on X, he shed more light on Teshi’s short career, saying: “Glad my man Ibrahim Musah aka Teyshie is getting his late flowers here. I have seen many footballers but this guy and another one called Abu Abokor rank as some of the most talented footballers I have ever seen in my life.

“They will make my best 10 footballers I saw play. Both Nima indigenes and were born to just play football. Injury halted their careers. “Teyshie” played for defunct Division 1 side Kingdoko FC.”

Teshi's career truncated by serious injury

Zakari further disclosed that Teshi was once courted by Ghana Premier League side Heart of Lions but the transfer fell through before a damaging injury saw his career stall.

He said Teshi later moved to Southeast Asia after recovery from the injury and also had a short stint in the United States before hanging his boots.

“I remember Heart of Lions wanted him so badly that his club didn’t want to release him. neighbourhood boys massed up to see the club to allow him leave but they didn’t budge and then an injury struck him in a league game. Both of the bones around his shin area broke like the one Eduardo Da Silva of Arsenal suffered before,” Zakari revealed.

“He was attended to by the hospital and later came out that the healing bones were not joining as expected. The leg had to be broken again and fixed to what he walks on now. After close to three years of not touching football, he returned to the pitch looking for an opportunity but many clubs shied away due to the nature of his leg and he played very fine too like where he left too.

“Clubs saw him as a very big risk ‘commodity’ to invest in. After so many years trying to impress clubs in Ghana and no chance, he left for South East Asia, played for a handful of clubs and returned home. Then later left for America and again returned home. A strong Arsenal fan and idolised Thierry Henry.

“A player he modelled his game on in the early stages but later played more like Zidane or Riquelme. He dribbled easily without a sweat and would always find someone with a pass and also had an eye for goal. He was my roommate for close to four years when we were teenagers in Nima. When they say football is more ‘brains’ than energy, this guy embodied it… He now calls himself Pass Master,” he added.

