Video of Mohammed Kudus playing football with childhood friends in Nima resurfaces online

The 23-year-old is currently in Ghana after participating in the Black Stars’ recent 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
A video of West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus playing football with his childhood friends in Nima has resurfaced online, warming the hearts of netizens.
Kudus started both matches as Otto Addo’s side defeated Mali 1-2 in Bamako before also beating the Central African Republic (CAR) 4-3 in Kumasi.
In a video taken two years ago, Kudus returned to the neighbourhood where he grew up to fraternise with his childhood friends.
The viral video shows the former Ajax Amsterdam star playing football on one of the rugged pitches in Nima with his friends.
Two years ago, a mural was put up on the streets of Nima in Accra to celebrate the heroics of Nima ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.
The Right to Dream Academy was born and raised in Nima and has been using football to shine a light on the community.
Meanwhile, former Ghana international Michael Essien believes Kudus has all the tools to develop into a top player.
The former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder said he rates Kudus very highly, describing him as a “good footballer.”
“I rate him very highly, and he’s got everything to be at the top. He is a good footballer, and he has everything to go to the top,” Essien told talkSPORT.
Kudus enjoyed an excellent debut campaign in the English topflight, where he recorded 14 goals and six assists in all competitions for West Ham.