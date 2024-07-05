Video: Kudus joins Harry Kane as signees of American footwear brand Skechers

The video also featured transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, along with a tweet that reads: “Mohammed Kudus to Skechers, here we go. Every document has been signed, sealed and completed.”

Kudus will now be playing in Skechers boots whenever he lines up for West Ham and the Ghana national team.

“I’ve been testing and competing in the Skechers Razor for a while now, and it’s evident to me that this is the best and most comfortable boot I’ve ever worn,” Kudus said in a statement, as quoted by Fashion United UK.

“It’s the right time to make it official with Skechers, and I look forward to working with their team to help introduce this incredible brand to more players as they take Skechers Football around the world.”

Skechers see Kudus as the ideal athlete for brand maximisation

Meanwhile, the VP of product development and merchandising for Skechers, Greg Smith, also described Kudus as a sensational player who is loved across the world.

“Mohammed Kudus is a sensational player loved by fans around the world, and at age 23, is already known for his talent on the pitch, so he’s the ideal athlete for Skechers,” Smith said.

“Along with Harry Kane and our entire team of elite athletes, it’s clear that many of the best and brightest players in the world want to wear comfort that performs. Skechers Football boots offer innovation, performance, and comfort that is unmatched on the pitch.

“As we grow our roster, we’re introducing an expanded range of boots with Academy and Youth styles this summer—a true evolution for Skechers Football going into our second season on the pitch.”