Algeria edged Senegal to win their second Africa Cup of Nations title on Friday at the Cairo International Sports Stadium, Egypt.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) recorded a total of 52 games in all.

A total of 102 goals were scored in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which is an average of 1.96 goals per game.

However, more goals were registered in the first round than in the second round and third rounds: 27 goals against 16 goals and 25, respectively.

The round of 16 produced 19 goals in eight games, whereas the quarter-finals recorded nine goals in four games.

The last four stage of the competition witnessed four goals in two games, while the third place and the final recorded a goal each

Odion Ighalo of Nigeria won the golden boot with five goals

Ismael Bennacer of Algeria and Kesse of Ivory Coast were the assists kings: 3 each

A total of 179 yellow cards were flashed in the competition

Only the second round recorded 40 yellow cards which are slightly more than the 36 and the 39 cautions in the first round and the third round respectively.

The round of 16 witnessed 31 yellow cards, with the quarters and semis recording 16 and seven yellow cards, respectively.

The third place realised three yellow cards, with six being shown in the final

Five players were shown the red card.

The first player to score in the 2019 AFCON was Trezeguet of Egypt against Zimbabwe

The first player to register two goals in this edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was Mickael Pote of Benin against Ghana.

Algeria are the highest scoring nation with 12 goals after the semis

Pote of Benin has scored the fastest goal in the tournament thus far. It came under 2 minutes against Ghana.

John Boye of Ghana was the first player to be sent off in the ongoing AFCON. He was handed the matching off orders after receiving his second booking against Benin.

Talent Chawapiwa of Zimbabwe was the first player to receive a caution in their 1-0 defeat to Egypt.

14 penalties have been awarded in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Eight have been converted, while three have been wasted: Sadio Mane is the worst offender, having missed twice from the spot kick.

The first team to benefit from a penalty decision was Guinea in their 2-2 draw against Madagascar. This was converted by Francois Kamano.