Watch: FIFA, ESPN react as Yaw Yeboah scores Maradona-esque goal in Polish league

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana international Yaw Yeboah is an early contender for the Puskas award after scoring a wonderful solo goal in the Polish league.

The 24-year-old was on the score sheet as Wisła Kraków defeated Gornik Leczna 3-1 to rise to fourth on the league table.

Recommended articles

Yeboah received the ball on the edge of the box and dribbled his way past four defenders before beating the goalkeeper.

The young playmaker’s amazing solo goal grabbed the attention of many football lovers, including FIFA and ESPN.

In a Twitter post, the world’s football governing body accompanied by the captain: “Wow. Begin your week with this remarkable solo goal from Yaw Yeboah.”

American sports broadcaster ESPN also couldn’t get enough of the goal and tweeted “he did it all himself” accompanied by a video of the goal.

See some reactions to Yeboah’s wonderful strike below:

