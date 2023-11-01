Video: Watch Kwasi Appiah walk his daughter down the aisle during her wedding

Audrey Efia Appiah, the first daughter of the coach, tied the knot in a very colourful traditional ceremony last week.
It was all joy and smiles when former Black Stars coach James Kwasi Appiah walked his daughter down the aisle.
Audrey and her long-time boyfriend consecrated their relationship at a colourful ceremony to officially become Mr. and Mrs.
Photos from their traditional ceremony showed Kwasi Appiah present and well dressed in a special Kente cloth.
Other family members and loved ones of the groom and bride were also present to support their traditional marriage.
The traditional marriage ceremony was held on Thursday, October 26, 2023, before a white wedding followed at the weekend.
In a video that has popped up on social media, Kwasi Appiah is seen joyfully walking his daughter down the aisle during her white wedding.
Meanwhile, Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie made a guest appearance at the wedding ceremony of Kwasi Appiah’s daughter and her husband.
The award-winning artiste surprised the newly-wedded couple with a performance at the reception of their wedding.
