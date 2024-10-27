‘We want him back’ - Ghanaians react as GFA wish Kwesi Nyantakyi Happy Birthday

The GFA official X page posted a designed flyer with Nyantakyi’s picture and captioned it “Happy birthday to our former President, Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi!”

Nyantakyi was an experienced football administrator and GFA president for 13 years.

However, he officially resigned from his role in June 2018 after an investigative documentary by renowned investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas found him to be taking bribes and claiming to have the ability to “take over the whole country.”

He was given a lifetime ban from football following the release of the video of him and other football administrators compromising the integrity of football on a large scale.

FIFA later reduced the ban to 15 years. During that period he is expected to stay away from all football-related activities.

Post divides public opinion

While some Ghanaians who reacted to the birthday post want the ex-president to be reinstated as GFA boss, others simply found it ridiculous that the association made the post to begin with.

A few believe there is a hidden meaning behind the post and others called for his return.

One social media user simply commented: “We want him back” and another said, “We miss you, Sir.”

Another user also supported the call for the current GFA president, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, to resign following the Black Stars’ recent poor performances.

“Happy Birthday Mr. Kwasi Nyantakyi, your good work at the FA proved you served Ghana with good football and Putting the country on top of the world. Kurt Okraku has proven how selfish and incompetent he is with that stomach direction management. God bless you Mr. Kwasi Nyantakyi.”

Meanwhile, some others believe he should never be near the beautiful game ever again.