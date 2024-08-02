‘Mema wo awoda pa’ – West Ham’s endearing birthday message to Kudus in Twi

In a post on TikTok, the English club shared a video compilation of the player’s goals and fun moments, while inserting Ghanaian artiste King Paluta’s hit single “Makoma” in the background.

ADVERTISEMENT

West Ham wish Kudus happy birthday in Twi

West Ham also sent an endearing birthday message to Kudus in the Twi language. The message read, “Mema wo awoda pa, Mo”, which translates as “happy birthday, Mo.”

Kudus recently promoted Jollof rice to his teammates and people in the United Kingdom (UK) on his return to West Ham.

The former Ajax star returned to pre-season with the Hammers last month and stepped out with the club’s media to try out some Ghanaian cuisines.

Kudus opted for Ghana Jollof and explained the various ingredients that make up the popular West African dish, while urging people to also try it out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

"I feel like I'm back in Ghana now. This is Ghanaian Jollof, one of my favourite dishes. This is rice, obviously mixed with stew,” Kudus said in a video shared on West Ham’s TikTok page.

“This is plantain and some salad with some chicken and some kebab on the side. The kebab is made from lamb with some spices on it. It's very popular and nice, you can try it out. The plantain is my favourite one. It’s like banana and it’s fried.”