‘We’ve been crying since Dwamena died, keep us in prayer’ – Player’s father

He also appealed to the government of Ghana and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to assist in bringing Dwamena’s body back home for burial.

“We’ve been crying and wailing since we heard the news but we trust in the Lord to keep us strong,” he told Peace FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“We’ve spoken to his wife and she indicated that they were making provisions to secure a flight to bring the body to Ghana.

“We need help to bring the body to Ghana. We are appealing to the Ghana Football Association and all persons to help us bring the body to Ghana.”

Dwamena tragically passed away at the age of 28 while featuring in a game between FK Egnatia and Partizani on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Play was stopped and the match was eventually suspended when Dwamena abruptly fell to the ground and fell unconscious.

His teammates quickly called for the medics to attend to him, but they were unable to resuscitate the former Red Bull Salzburg forward.