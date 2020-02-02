The Black Stars boss is touring Europe for in-form talented players to augment the squad ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and 2022 World Cup qualifiers respectively.

The scouting and monitoring mission gave AKonnor ppiah the chance to visit Andre Ayew and his younger brother, Jordan Ayew.

The Ayew brothers have been influential to the senior national team with Andre the captain of the Black Stars.

Both players are enjoying a good season in England and Wales with the brothers leading the scoring charts for their respective clubs.

Jordan Ayew has been Crystal Palace’s star man this season as the Eagles lie 14th on the EPL table.

Andre has netted 12 goals for Swansea this season as they continue their quest for a return to the top flight.

The Black Stars will next face Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on March 22, 2020.