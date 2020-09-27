The five-day exercise will take place between Monday 28 and Friday, 2nd October 2020 at the Dzen Ayoor Park in East Legon, around American House, in Accra.

Trialists who fall within the age categories of 15-22 years would only be allowed to participate in the event and the exceptional talents selected will be offered the opportunity to pursue a professional career in football.

The exercise will be supervised by technical handlers of the club at the club and the ambitious club have drawn up a programme that would see it become synonymous with most of the world’s best talent producing clubs.