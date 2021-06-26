You’re not welcomed to perform at Hearts/Kotoko game - A Plus ‘warns’ Kuami Eugene

In a post on Facebook, A Plus supported the stance of many Hearts of Oak supporters including Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram.

Kuami Eugene who is a brand ambassador for a sponsor of both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko is scheduled to thrill fans at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in a game that could decide the Ghana Premier League title.

According to reports Kuami Eugene is a Asante Kotoko supporter and supporters of the Rainbow club want to prevent a fan of their rivals to entertain them.

A Plus said he is a huge fan of the musician but he will not be allowed to perform at the match.

Check out his post below