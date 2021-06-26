RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

You’re not welcomed to perform at Hearts/Kotoko game - A Plus ‘warns’ Kuami Eugene

Authors:

Evans Annang

Social commentator, A Plus has added his voice to calls not to allow Kuami Eugene perform at the Super clash between Hearts and Kotoko tomorrow.

According to him, Hearts of Oak are playing home therefore they have the right to determine who performs on their pitch.

In a post on Facebook, A Plus supported the stance of many Hearts of Oak supporters including Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram.

Kuami Eugene who is a brand ambassador for a sponsor of both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko is scheduled to thrill fans at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in a game that could decide the Ghana Premier League title.

According to reports Kuami Eugene is a Asante Kotoko supporter and supporters of the Rainbow club want to prevent a fan of their rivals to entertain them.

A Plus said he is a huge fan of the musician but he will not be allowed to perform at the match.

