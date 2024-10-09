‘Die for Ghana or never be selected’ - GFA president tells Black Star players

"It's either you decide to die for Ghana or not—if you won't, you'll never be selected." Kurt Okraku told the entire team

The GFA president also reminded the players of what it took to put on the Black Stars jersey, urging them show passion when they play for the national team.

“When you depart your various places and come to [Ghana] and put on the shirt, naturally that should give you the pride to fight to show passion, aggression, and desire to win for your country,” he reminded the playing body.

Black Stars performances in the AFCON qualifiers

Ghana kicked off the African Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Baba Yar Sports Stadium, suffering a defeat by a lone goal to Angola. The Palancas Negras' victory broke Ghana’s 24-year unbeaten record in Kumasi.

The Black Stars second game was against Niger in Morocco, where they managed to secure a point. Alidu Seidu broke the deadlock in the first half, but the Black Stars were unable to hold on to the lead, with Niger snatching a late equaliser.

The two games have raised a lot of concerns about the possibility of the team qualifying for the AFCON next year.

Black Stars next game