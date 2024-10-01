‘Government doesn’t give GFA any money, no cedi comes to us’ - Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku said this when he appeared before a Parliamentary Select Committee on Monday following a petition by conveners of the Save Ghana Football protest.
The president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has pushed back against claims that the government funds the FA’s activities.
In February, thousands of Ghanaians hit the streets to demonstrate over the poor state of football in the country.
This followed the Black Stars’ group-stage exit from the 2023 AFCON in the Ivory Coast, as well as the falling standards in the Ghana Premier League.
Save Ghana protest was held against GFA in February
The Black Queens and Black Princesses had also not been paid their bonuses, with their arrears dating back almost a year at the time the protest was held.
The GFA has since come under the spotlight, with some accusing Okraku and other leaders of the country’s football governing body of only focusing on the Black Stars instead of spreading the budget across the other neglected national teams.
Reacting to this, Okraku rejected claims that the government funds the FA, insisting the national teams are funded through the Sports Ministry.
Kurt Okraku defends GFA expenditure
"For the record, the government of Ghana doesn’t give GFA any money. The government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports funds national team-related activities. No money comes into the GFA’s coffers from the government," he said.
"Monies used for national teams are paid to the Ministry of Youth and Sports. They make all statutory payments. No cedi comes to the FA.”
Meanwhile, the GFA boss also denied interfering in the duties of national team managers when it comes to call-ups.