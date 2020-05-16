Asare Brako, who is popularly known as Abatay, said Appiah's report of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to FIFA over unpaid salaries smack of ungratefulness.

He said the GFA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports were lenient with Kwesi Appiah when he failed at the last AFCON, for which he must show gratitude.

"Kwasi Appiah is ungrateful to report GFA to FIFA. He should know that when you report GFA you have reported Ghana to FIFA," Asare Brako told Nhyira FM.

"FIFA will inquire about the contract document between the two parties and will make a judgement base on your achievement in the contract.

Kofi Asare Brako

"He failed to perform his four mandates tasked to him in the contract but was not fired.

He added, "He should have even thanked the GFA and the Sports Ministry for that."

"What Kwesi Appiah is doing makes him ungrateful to Ghana. He should show gratitude to GFA and MoYS."

Coach Appiah performed poorly at the 2019 Afcon as the Black Stars were eliminated at the Round of 16 by Tunisia on penalties.