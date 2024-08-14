4-bedroom house, $75,000 and all of Tebogo’s rewards for winning Olympic gold medal

The 21-year-old’s feat saw him become the fifth-fastest man in history over the distance, while also becoming the first African to win a 200m gold medal in the Olympics.

He also anchored his country’s 4x400m relay team to win silver after finishing only behind the United States of America (USA).

ADVERTISEMENT

Tebogo and Botswana's Olympic team receive hero's welcome

On Tuesday, Tebogo and Botswana’s other Olympians were given a hero’s welcome when they returned home.

Over 30,000 citizens trooped to the Botswana National Stadium as part of a welcoming ceremony, as Tebogo and his fellow Olympians paraded in an open-top bus.

As Botswana’s first-ever gold medallist at the Olympics, the country’s president decided to honour him by declaring the afternoon of Friday, August 9, 2024, as a public holiday.

But that is not the only gift that Tebogo will be receiving as a reward for making his country proud. There’s more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports suggest the sprinter has been promised a four-bedroom apartment by the Botswanan government, as well as a $75,000 cash prize.

Tebogo is also guaranteed $3,600 for reaching the finals of the 100m and 200m races, while other cash rewards from private institutions could see him get an additional $260,000.

Meanwhile, he and the other members of the silver-winning 4x400m team have also reportedly been promised houses by the government.

Below are all the gifts that Tebogo is set to receive for starring at the Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four bedroom house

$3,600 for reaching 100m and 200m finals

$75,000 from government

National holiday

Additional $260,000 from other institutions

ADVERTISEMENT