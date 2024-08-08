ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana ends 2024 Olympics with zero medals as baton lapses cost 4x100 relay team

Emmanuel Ayamga

Team Ghana’s campaign in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris has come to a disappointing end with no medals to show for it.

This follows the failure of the 4x100 relay team to advance to the final after being disqualified during Thursday’s race.

The team of Abdul-Rasheed Saminu, Ibrahim Fuseini, Benjamin Azamati and Joe Paul Amoah was in Heat 2, alongside Jamaica, Canada, Germany, China, Liberia, Brazil and France.

However, they were once again beset by a messy baton changeover, which saw them finish sixth in the race.

While their position already meant they were out of the Olympics, it soon emerged that they were disqualified after a review showed a late baton change in the final leg.

The 4x100 relay team’s failure brings a close to Ghana’s Olympic campaign, which has seen the country fail to add to its five previous Olympic medals.

Earlier in the Olympics, Ghanaian swimmer Harry Stacey was eliminated after finishing seventh in the Men's 100m Freestyle last week.

This meant he couldn’t advance to the semi-finals in what was only his debut appearance at the Olympics. Joselle Alice Mensah also narrowly missed out on a semi-final berth despite impressing in the Women’s 50m Freestyle, where she placed fourth with a time of 26.81.

High jumper Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah was the next to exit after being unsuccessful in her 1.92m attempt. Yeboah made a great start to the event when she cleared the 1.83m bar in just her second attempt. When the bar was raised to 1.88m, she cleared it again with ease. The reigning African champion was then tasked with clearing the 1.92m bar to give herself a chance of progressing to the final.

However, although the target was below her personal best of 1.97m, she failed in all three of her attempts to clear the bar, leading to her elimination.

In the 100m, Azamati and Saminu gave a good account of themselves by reaching the semi-finals but their efforts weren’t good enough to secure their places in the final.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

