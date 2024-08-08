Ghana ends 2024 Olympics with zero medals as baton lapses cost 4x100 relay team

The team of Abdul-Rasheed Saminu, Ibrahim Fuseini, Benjamin Azamati and Joe Paul Amoah was in Heat 2, alongside Jamaica, Canada, Germany, China, Liberia, Brazil and France.

Ghana's 4x100 relay team falls short after baton lapses

However, they were once again beset by a messy baton changeover, which saw them finish sixth in the race.

While their position already meant they were out of the Olympics, it soon emerged that they were disqualified after a review showed a late baton change in the final leg.

The 4x100 relay team’s failure brings a close to Ghana’s Olympic campaign, which has seen the country fail to add to its five previous Olympic medals.

Earlier in the Olympics, Ghanaian swimmer Harry Stacey was eliminated after finishing seventh in the Men's 100m Freestyle last week.

This meant he couldn’t advance to the semi-finals in what was only his debut appearance at the Olympics. Joselle Alice Mensah also narrowly missed out on a semi-final berth despite impressing in the Women’s 50m Freestyle, where she placed fourth with a time of 26.81.

High jumper Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah was the next to exit after being unsuccessful in her 1.92m attempt. Yeboah made a great start to the event when she cleared the 1.83m bar in just her second attempt. When the bar was raised to 1.88m, she cleared it again with ease. The reigning African champion was then tasked with clearing the 1.92m bar to give herself a chance of progressing to the final.

However, although the target was below her personal best of 1.97m, she failed in all three of her attempts to clear the bar, leading to her elimination.