ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  other-sports

Olympics: Ghana’s Harry Stacey fails to reach semis of 100m Freestyle after finishing 7th

Emmanuel Ayamga

Promising Ghanaian swimmer Harry Stacey had to settle for a seventh-place finish in the Men's 100m Freestyle during his debut at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

2024 Olympics: Harry Stacey finishes 7th in 100m Freestyle, fails to qualify for semis
2024 Olympics: Harry Stacey finishes 7th in 100m Freestyle, fails to qualify for semis

The 24-year-old was placed in Heat 4 of Tuesday’s contest but endured a poor start which ultimately cost him qualification to the semi-finals.

Recommended articles

Stacey’s time of 51.12 seconds saw him secure the last but one position in his Heat, which was won by Cypriot swimmer Nikolas Antoniou.

The Ghanaian had booked his place at the Olympics via the wildcard route and went into the competition with a personal best of 50.57 seconds, having competed at the 26th Easter International Swim Meet in Malta.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is also Ghana’s current national record holder in the Men's 100m Freestyle and was the fastest among the competitors prior to competing in his Heat despite falling short.

In an interview earlier this year, Stacey said he was aiming to give his best at both the African Games and the Olympics.

“My goals as an athlete have always been to be my best self and see how far I can go in the sport that is swimming,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Representing Ghana on the international stage, I hope to compete at the African and Olympic Games this upcoming 2024 Summer. With the help of a college swim program, I'd hope to take my abilities to new heights and become a top 20 athlete in the world for my respective events."

Meanwhile, speaking to the Ghana Olympic Committee after finishing seventh in his debut Olympics challenge, Stacey said he was already looking to qualify for the next Olympics.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

We owe 28 hotels for 2023 African Games services rendered – Sports Minister

We owe 28 hotels for 2023 African Games services rendered – Sports Minister

Zimbabwe react to reports of sending 7 athletes and 67 officials to Olympic Games

Zimbabwe react to reports of sending 7 athletes and 67 officials to Olympic Games

Mockery of Christians and Last Supper at Olympics opening ceremony causes outrage

Mockery of Christians and Last Supper at Olympics opening ceremony causes outrage

56 Hours: KNUST student completes GWR attempt for longest video game marathon

56 Hours: KNUST student completes GWR attempt for longest video game marathon