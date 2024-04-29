“I have created SWYM to help spark excitement in the activity of swimming and hopefully encourage people to step into new depths. With an ambition to support up to 250 individuals over the next four years,” said Dearing.
British-Ghanaian Olympian Alice Dearing launches swimming academy in Ghana
Olympic British-Ghanaian swimming sensation Alice Nana Dearing, known for her excellence in open water events, has expanded her global footprint with the launch of the SWYM (Swim With Your Meaning) Academy in Accra, Ghana.
In June 2021, Dearing made history by qualifying as the first black female swimmer to represent Great Britain in the 2020 Olympics, showcasing her exceptional talent and dedication on the world stage.
Beyond her achievements in the pool, Dearing has been a trailblazer in advocating for inclusivity within the sport. In 2023 she was recognised on the BBC’s Powerlist of exceptional individuals.
In 2020, she also co-founded the Black Swimming Association, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at addressing the lack of representation of Black individuals in swimming.
SWYM Academy will launch on Saturday 4th May, 2024 in conjunction with Achimota School. The SWYM Academy will offer comprehensive training programs designed to develop technical skills, endurance, and mental resilience.
“Choosing to partner with Achimota School was a natural choice for SWYM. Their institution has a rich history of producing remarkable leaders including former presidents like Kwame Nkrumah, Robert Mugabe, Jerry John Rawlings and more. Their legacy of excellence and leadership aligns perfectly with our goals of producing long lasting leaders in the aquatic world,” said Dearing.
Each cohort will consist of 10 weeks fully funded lessons, with 15 children and 5 adults, who will receive training from certified swim coaches to impart this essential life skill.
In partnership with Nike Swim, participants will also receive essential gear, including swimming costumes, goggles, and further swim brand Soul Cap will also be providing swimming caps to ensure they are fully equipped for their aquatic journey.
“Ghana holds a special place in the SWYM story, being my mother's homeland. Without her, my swimming journey wouldn't have begun. Now, it's my turn to give back,” Dearing added.
