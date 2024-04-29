British-Ghanaian Olympian Alice Dearing launches swimming academy in Ghana

Pulse Ghana

In June 2021, Dearing made history by qualifying as the first black female swimmer to represent Great Britain in the 2020 Olympics, showcasing her exceptional talent and dedication on the world stage.

Beyond her achievements in the pool, Dearing has been a trailblazer in advocating for inclusivity within the sport. In 2023 she was recognised on the BBC’s Powerlist of exceptional individuals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

In 2020, she also co-founded the Black Swimming Association, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at addressing the lack of representation of Black individuals in swimming.

SWYM Academy will launch on Saturday 4th May, 2024 in conjunction with Achimota School. The SWYM Academy will offer comprehensive training programs designed to develop technical skills, endurance, and mental resilience.

Pulse Ghana

“Choosing to partner with Achimota School was a natural choice for SWYM. Their institution has a rich history of producing remarkable leaders including former presidents like Kwame Nkrumah, Robert Mugabe, Jerry John Rawlings and more. Their legacy of excellence and leadership aligns perfectly with our goals of producing long lasting leaders in the aquatic world,” said Dearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Each cohort will consist of 10 weeks fully funded lessons, with 15 children and 5 adults, who will receive training from certified swim coaches to impart this essential life skill.

In partnership with Nike Swim, participants will also receive essential gear, including swimming costumes, goggles, and further swim brand Soul Cap will also be providing swimming caps to ensure they are fully equipped for their aquatic journey.

Pulse Ghana