Akwasi Frimpong: Ghana’s first skeleton Olympian exclusively reveals when he’ll retire

Speaking on Pulse One-on-One, the Dutch-Ghanaian athlete explained that he was not growing any younger, and with his focus now on his foundation, he believes it’s time to put his bobsled down.

“After 2018, 2022, and then 2026, I’m not getting any younger. And I want to basically give back as well, so in that process, it’s helping me to push through my foundation as well. But the goal is to retire after the 2026 Olympic Games,” Frimpong revealed exclusively to Pulse.com.gh.

Skeleton, according to the Olympian, is an expensive sport but he’s been trying his best to train young people across Ghana since 2017.

“We do have a bobsled and skeleton federation since 2017… we have been doing this for many years, almost every three months we go to different schools. We are building wooden sleds here in Ghana and we showcase them the sport to get them curious and interested. The sport is really expensive," he said.

Akwasi Frimpong’s Olympic journey

Frimpong, a former Dutch junior champion in the 200-meter sprints, was born in Kumasi, Ghana but later moved to the Netherlands.

He decided to compete for Ghana in skeleton to qualify for the Olympics. Frimpong earned a spot for Africa's continental delegation in the skeleton competition and qualified for the 2018 Olympics.