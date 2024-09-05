Akwasi Frimpong’s HOAB Foundation partners with Swiss Embassy to empower African youth

Pulse Ghana

Earlier this week, HOAB also worked with 1,000 students aged 6-16 at the Complex School, as well as 50 junior high school students from the Baatsona cluster schools, along with their teachers and parents. These efforts highlight HOAB’s commitment to reaching underserved communities and instilling resilience and self-belief in young minds.

The day at the Swiss Embassy began with a warm welcome from Swiss Ambassador Simone Giger, who shared her journey to becoming an ambassador and emphasized the importance of pursuing diverse opportunities while remaining focused on one’s dreams. Ghanaian-born Swiss embassy employees Andrew Asare and Harriet Donkor also shared their personal stories, illustrating the variety of paths available to the students.

The workshop featured motivational lectures from Akwasi Frimpong, who discussed the principles that guided him in achieving his dreams. Students participated in engaging activities that promoted teamwork and resilience.

A particularly memorable moment occurred when a young girl, Barbara Konadu, shared her aspiration to become a journalist and received firsthand encouragement from Akosua Adjei, one of Ghana's only two female sports journalists at GTV Sports+. This interaction provided a powerful, real-life example of pursuing one’s dreams.

With the support of dedicated partners, HOAB has blossomed since its founding by Akwasi and Erica Frimpong, reaching over 2,800 children in less than two years. The foundation’s mission is to encourage, engage, and empower a billion lives in underserved communities worldwide through sport, business, and education.

HOAB’s Power of Resilience program inspires young minds to dream boldly, step outside their comfort zones, and believe in themselves. It serves as a reminder that through hard work and perseverance, obstacles can be overcome.

Frimpong's own journey to becoming Ghana’s first Skeleton Olympian was filled with challenges and setbacks, yet he remained devoted to the promise made to his beloved Grandma Minka: “I Will Never Give Up.” This spirit of resilience is what HOAB aims to instill in every child they reach.

Many of the students, aged 12-16, had never ventured far from their homes, making this opportunity to meet an Olympian, an ambassador, and a renowned journalist an unforgettable experience. The Swiss Embassy and HOAB recognize that hope and motivation are vital for self-actualization.

By fostering a supportive environment through sports-inspired mentorship and essential skills development, they aim to empower youth to realize their potential and become transformative leaders in their communities.