Anthony Ammirati: Pole vaulter’s manhood prevents him from winning Olympic medal

With a chance to advance to the final, the 21-year-old successfully went over the bar but as he was preparing to let go of his pole, his manhood struck the bar, causing it to fall.

Anthony Ammirati prevents his progression in Olympics

This meant he couldn’t qualify for the medal zone of the Olympics and eventually finished 12th in Group A.

Meanwhile, Ghana will have no representatives in the final of the 100m race at the ongoing Olympics after both Benjamin Azamati and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu fell short in the semi-finals.

Azamati finished ninth in the Semi-Final 1 on Sunday after recording a time of 10.17 seconds on the track, while Saminu also only managed a seventh-place finish in the Semi-Final 3 with a time of 10.05 seconds.

Azamati sealed his place in the semi-finals when he finished second in Heat 1 of the previous round, with his time of 10.08 seconds only bettered by Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson in the heat.

However, he could not reproduce another scintillating performance in the semi-finals, where he was paired against some heavyweights, including Noah Lyles and Oblique Seville.

Despite making a great start to the race, Azamati couldn’t maintain his momentum and ended up finishing at the bottom of the contest.

The race was ultimately won by Jamaican sprinter Seville with a time of 9.81 seconds, while America’s Lyles took second place with a time of 9.83 seconds.

In Saminu’s case, he had to contend against seasoned runners like Kishane Thompson, Ferdinand Omanyala and Kerley Fred.