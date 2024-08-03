ADVERTISEMENT
Benjamin Azamati: I want to make Ghana proud

Ghanaian athlete Benjamin Azamati has said his performance in the ongoing 2024 Olympic Games is fueled by a desire to make Ghanaians proud.

Azamati booked his place in the semi-finals of the men’s 100m race when he impressively finished second in Heat 1 on Saturday morning.

The 26-year-old recorded a time of 10.08 seconds, which was only bettered by Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson in the heat.

Ahead of the semi-finals, where Azamati will battle it out against America’s Noah Lyles in the same heat, the sprinter said he will always do his best to make his country proud.

“Anytime I put on the jersey, I am happy to do my best, so that was all that mattered this morning. Coming here and having that at the back of my mind and making the whole nation proud,” Azamati told Joy Sports.

“My first outing at the Olympics, I got out in the heats, so I made it a point to come out here and go into the semifinals. It’s all about thinking about the runs.”

Meanwhile, Ghana will have two athletes in the semi-finals of the men’s 100m race after Abdul-Rasheed Saminu also sealed qualification.

Saminu, who was placed in Heat 7, ran a time of 10.06 seconds to finish third behind Nigeria’s Kayinsola Ajayi and reigning Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs.

The 100m semi-finals are slated for Sunday, with both Azamati and Saminu set to attempt to reach the final for the first time in their careers.

Ghana will also be aiming to win a medal in the 4×100 relays.

Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest.

