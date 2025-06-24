East Legon Executive Club denies Kofi Boat’s alleged membership after his arrest

The elite East Legon Executive Club has officially denied widespread rumours linking embattled businessman Isaac Kofi Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Kofi Boat, to its membership.

In a report shared by renowned entertainment blogger Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, also known as Nkonkonsa, the leadership of the prestigious social and fitness group clarified that Kofi Boat was never an official member. This comes after speculation on social media suggested he had close ties with the club prior to his recent arrest.

The East Legon Executive Club, founded by business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite, reportedly communicated to Nkonkonsa that the allegations were false.

Kofi Boat has never been a member of the East Legon Executive Club, the club was quoted as saying. This response directly challenges claims by former UTV presenter Afia Schwarzenegger and others who suggested Kofi Boat was part of the high-profile group.

Social media users had circulated past footage of the businessman attending a funeral where several club members were also present. However, the club insisted this was purely coincidental and not indicative of membership.

Kofi Boat is currently at the centre of a high-profile international investigation involving allegations of financial crimes amounting to millions of dollars. On Friday, 13 June 2025, he was arrested in a joint operation by Interpol, the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Ghana Police.

He was arrested alongside two other suspects — Inusah Ahmed, also known as Pascal and the owner of PAC Academy, and Derrick Van Yeboah. A fourth suspect, Patrick Kwame Asare, is reportedly on the run.

The embattled businessman and his alleged accomplices are facing extradition to the United States after being indicted by the District Court for the Southern District of New York. The US Department of State issued a formal extradition request through its embassy in Accra.

On Friday, 20 June 2025, Kofi Boat appeared before the Gbese District Court in Accra for an extradition hearing. The case was subsequently adjourned to Thursday, 26 June 2025, for further deliberations.

Kofi Boat’s arrest has sparked widespread commentary online, with netizens dissecting his relationships and social ties. His public recognition by dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, who previously referred to him as a godfather, has added fuel to the public discourse.