Evelyn and Stephanie Mawuli from Ghana represent Japan in basketball at 2024 Olympics

Despite their best efforts, the USA proved to be too strong for Japan as they romped to an emphatic 102-76 victory.

Evelyn, who is 29 years old, and Stephanie Mawuli, 25, were both born in the Japanese city of Toyohashi in central Honshu Island. Their parents are, however, Ghanaians who emigrated to Japan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mawuli Sisters have represented Japan since youth level

Evelyn first represented Japan at the 2009 FIBA Asia Under-16 Championship and helped them to win a silver medal. She won a gold medal with the Asian nation two years later before making her senior debut in 2014.

Stephanie also won silver at the Asia U-16 Championship and the Asia U-18 Championship in 2013 and 2016, respectively.

She went on to win gold at the 2019 Lanzhou 3*3 U23 World Cup before adding a senior gold medal at the FIBA Asia Cup in Jordan two years later.

Both sisters represented Japan in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and are again on the country’s roster for the basketball competition in Paris.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to FIBA about playing with her sister at the Olympics, Evelyn said: "Yeah, I think she's changed [grown] a lot. I don't really want to say this because she's nearby, but I'm starting to feel like I can't beat her one-on-one as her older sister.”

Stephanie added: "When you get cut (from the Liberty), you're sent straight out of the gym and lose all contact with the team. It was definitely frustrating, and I realized that I never want to get used to being cut.

"I received feedback from the Liberty that my defence was better last year, so I hope to build on that for the Olympics and the next season.”