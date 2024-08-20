We paid GBC $3 million for coverage of African Games – Sports Minister

This was after he was asked by the MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, to share the budget allocated for the coverage.

Sports Minister reveals budget for African Games coverage

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Sam George, some of the technicians who worked during the African Games had claimed that they had still not been paid.

“You had an arrangement with GBC to cover the All African Games. Can you share with this committee how much that coverage was for, and whether payment has been made for same?” the NDC legislator asked.

Responding to the question, Mustapha Ussif said: “Yes, GBC was the official broadcaster for the 13th All African Games, and I can confirm that full payment has been made to GBC. I can’t remember the exact amount but I know that it is in the excess of $3 million.”

Twitter

The government of Ghana said it spent $195 million on infrastructure for the African Games, which took place between February and March.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, last month, the Sports Minister also confirmed that the government owed some 28 hotels for their services rendered during the Games.