Pro athletes now scared to race me after near victory against Noah Lyles - IShowSpeed

With a prize money of $100,000 on the line, the two men hit the track, with Lyles eventually winning the 50m race by a close margin.

Noah Lyles beat IShowSpeed by a close margin

ADVERTISEMENT

Although IShowSpeed lost, he ran Lyles close and his performance in the tight race has now emboldened him to make some big claims.

According to the streamer, many professional athletes are now scared to race against him, including Lyles.

“Now, everybody is scared to race me. I’m not about to say no names, but all these people who are professionals.. whatever they’re professionals at… they are scared to race me. I’m calling everybody and anybody out,” he said, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

“That even goes out to Noah, chat. That’s the reason Noah didn’t even want to race me again. If Noah would have raced me again, he knows he would have lost. He wasn’t tired. He wasn’t tired at all. I promise you, everybody is scared to race me.”

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., is one of the biggest online streamers in the United States (US).

A huge fan of football, he often streams himself playing video games, doing stunts and interacting with other famous people.