‘It wasn’t my best performance’ – Harry Stacey reflects on elimination from Olympics

However, the 24-year-old endured a poor start which ultimately cost him qualification to the semi-finals after finishing seventh.

His time of 51.12 seconds saw him secure the last but one position in his Heat, which was won by Cypriot swimmer Nikolas Antoniou.

Harry Stacey reflects on exit from Olympics

Reacting to his exit from the Olympics, Stacey admitted that his display wasn’t his best but said he wasn’t too mad about it.

He also expressed his appreciation to his family and the Ghanaian fans who cheered him on throughout the race.

Pulse Ghana

“It [his Olympic debut] was good, the crowd was amazing. To see my family and the Ghana people, I’m really grateful for the support,” he said in a video shared by the Ghana Olympic Committee.

“As for my swimming, it wasn’t my best, normally I am first to 50m or second and also first to the turn but this time, I was around fourth, so my first 50m was not my best. I am not too mad at the performance but it was not my best for sure. But building blocks to the future.”

Stacey booked his place at the Olympics via the wildcard route and went into the competition with a personal best of 50.57 seconds, having competed at the 26th Easter International Swim Meet in Malta.