The 13th edition of the African Games will be hosted in Ghana next year, with the continental showpiece expected to take place in three cities.
John Mahama wants ‘broke’ Ghana to pull out of hosting 2023 All-Africa Games
John Dramani Mahama says, if it’s not too late, Ghana must pull out of hosting the 2023 African Games due to the country’s precarious finances at the moment.
So far, preparations for the event have been slow, prompting concerns over whether the country is ready to host the Games.
Last year, the government also halted plans to construct a 50,000 capacity Olympic Stadium to host the Games due to time constraints.
Delivering a lecture on the economy on Thursday, Mahama urged the government to cancel some non-essential projects.
These he said, include the €116 million new Accra International Conference Centre and construction of new embassy buildings for new missions abroad.
The former President also called for the suspension of the national cathedral project, as well as the upcoming African Games.
“If it is not too late, we can pull out of hosting the All-Africa Games as it would severely stretch our already precarious finances by hundreds of millions of cedis,” he said.
“In our current economic state, public funds must go into projects that are necessary and which meet the pressing needs of our people in the communities. Such projects must have tangible and measurable impact on job creation and national development.
It remains to be seen what the government’s response will be, with President Akufo-Addo also set to address the nation on Sunday.
