Photos: Bukom Banku and friends at mother’s funeral in E/R

Popular Ghanaian boxer and comic actor, Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, has stormed the funeral of his late mother at Awukugua, Eastern Region.
Bukom Banku was accompanied to the funeral by his friends, notable amongst them is his best friend, Ayittey Powers.
Banku had earlier cautioned his friend, Powers, not to show up at his mother’s funeral.
“The Bible said if your hands disturb you, cut it off. Not even John Mahama can talk me out of this.”
“I helped Powers to bury his mother but if he comes to the funeral, I'll cut his head off. I don't want him to come to my mother’s funeral. I'll even shoot him. Everyone can come but not him,” Bukom Banku said then.
But according to photos from the funeral, Banku is seen walking side-by-side with Powers.
Mother of Ghanaian boxer passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Koforidua in the Eastern Region of Ghana.
The passing of his mother was a big blow to him.
Banku lost his father at a tender age.
