Photos: Bukom Banku and friends at mother’s funeral in E/R

Banku had earlier cautioned his friend, Powers, not to show up at his mother’s funeral.

“The Bible said if your hands disturb you, cut it off. Not even John Mahama can talk me out of this.”

“I helped Powers to bury his mother but if he comes to the funeral, I'll cut his head off. I don't want him to come to my mother’s funeral. I'll even shoot him. Everyone can come but not him,” Bukom Banku said then.

Pulse Ghana

But according to photos from the funeral, Banku is seen walking side-by-side with Powers.

Mother of Ghanaian boxer passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Koforidua in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

The passing of his mother was a big blow to him.

