How Jackie Appiah makes and spends her money

As one of the biggest names in Ghallywood, it’s no surprise that fans want to know everything about Jackie Appiah including how she likes to spend her hard-earned money.

Jackie Appiah is ranked amongst the richest female celebrities in Ghana and is really making an impressive statement on the celebrity rich-list in West Africa.

She is totally now a queen on an entirely different level.

Jackie officially has the tag as the Ghanaian female actor with the most expensive car.

With her pretax earnings of thousands of dollar, one can’t just make a bed from all that cash and roll around in it all day, as fun as that sounds.

So how does Jackie Appiah spend and earn all that money? Here is how she earn the cash.

Acting

Jackie hasn't just feature in movies from her home country but also across the African continent. Apparently, she started acting at a very tender age and shot to fame in her adulthood. Jackie makes tons of dollars from her acting profession.

For her work as an actress, she has received several awards and nominations, including the awards for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2010 Africa Movie Academy Awards; and Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2007.

Endorsement deals

Jackie definitely has a lot of endorsement deals to her credit and they are all good monies. The actress is now an ambassador for the Pan-African Hair Growth brand and she couldn’t be happier. She has several others to her credit.

Modeling

Fame is such a big bag that attracts a lot of items. Jackie makes good money from commercials and modeling products.

Here is how she spends her money

She takes amazing vacations.

We can't talk about Jackie without stressing on her vacations. Follow her up on social media and you get a good treat of her vacations. She makes time and money for wonderful travels.

She buys some amazing outfits.

From Alexander McQueen, Hugo Boss, Gucci to Robert Cavalli, Jackie has a thing for shopping.

She buys insane cars

Actress Jackie Appiah has released a new Maserati and everyone is talking about it. For many people who have been following the actress’ exploits in both Ghana and Nigeria movie industries, they are not surprised. This is because she has a very high taste for luxury cars and the new Maserati definitely won’t be her last so long as there is life.