Surprising things you get wrong about the filthy rich in Ghana

The habits and tastes of millionaires are fascinating to those of us with less-than-seven figure bank accounts.

According to the latest Wealth Report by Stanbic Bank in collaboration with International Consultancy Group, Knight Frank there are about 2900 dollar millionaires in Ghana.

Below, we've highlighted some interesting facts about rich in Ghana that may surprise you.

They're not all filthy rich. In fact, 0% have a net worth of $1 billion. There are 23 billionaires in African and neither of them lives in Ghana or from Ghana(Forbes)

Just one woman make the list of the top 10 richest people in Ghana.(Goodman AMC)

Quite a chunk of them are without a degree

Very few own private jets. Less than 1% of millionaires own a private plane

They're not bachelors and bachelorettes. Almost 99.9% of Ghanaians millionaires are married.