Surprising things you get wrong about the filthy rich in Ghana

Below, we've highlighted some interesting facts about rich in Ghana that may surprise you.
According to the latest Wealth Report by Stanbic Bank in collaboration with International Consultancy Group, Knight Frank there are about 2900 dollar millionaires in Ghana.
READ ALSO: 5 ways the rich in Ghana waste their money
Below, we've highlighted some interesting facts about rich in Ghana that may surprise you.
READ ALSO: 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018
READ ALSO: 5 things Ghana brought to the world
READ ALSO: The richest people in Ghana who have no university degree
READ ALSO: The 10 universities that have produced the most millionaires