If you are in search of that city in the world where you can boast of low mental health issues to enjoy your fat bank balance, then the worst place to find it is Abidjan.

Global statistics on mental health has ranked Abidjan(Cote D'Ivoire) and Lagos(Nigeria) as the cities with the highest number of mental health issues.

Mental health problems are on the rise worldwide, with stress being a trigger and contributing factor towards this increase.

The research titled the 2017 Global Least & Most Stressful Cities Ranking was conducted by Zipjet

According to the 2017 Global Least & Most Stressful Cities Ranking, mental health issues are alarming and Abidjan & Lagos are topping the list.

In ranking the cities, 500 locations were studied based on data relating to the cities' pollution, finance and the citizens.

The report analysed criteria such as traffic, security and mental health issues.

Out of that, a ranking of 150 cities was finally considered.

The West African city Abidjan comes out on top with an average of 10.00, with Lagos in second place recording 9.94.

Luxembourg, Bordeaux and Graz performed best in the Mental Health category