The two adults in the group are identified as Isaac Kissi Adjei, also known as Kofi Black, and Courage Teiko, alias Timmy.
Police apprehend four PRESEC students in faux kidnapping scheme
Following an intelligence-driven operation, the Ghana Police Service has arrested six individuals, including four juveniles who are students at Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC) in Legon, Accra.
In a statement by the police, initial investigations indicate that one of the juveniles orchestrated the fake kidnapping to extort money from his parents to fund travel abroad. The group collectively demanded a ransom of Three Hundred and Forty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵340,000.00) from the victim's parents.
Subsequently, it was discovered that the juveniles, along with the two adults, managed to obtain Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵20,000.00) from the ransom requested.
Further investigation is currently underway and as per standard protocol, the identities of the juveniles have been withheld, and their parents and guardians have been duly informed.
