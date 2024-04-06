Police apprehend four PRESEC students in faux kidnapping scheme

In a statement by the police, initial investigations indicate that one of the juveniles orchestrated the fake kidnapping to extort money from his parents to fund travel abroad. The group collectively demanded a ransom of Three Hundred and Forty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵340,000.00) from the victim's parents.

Subsequently, it was discovered that the juveniles, along with the two adults, managed to obtain Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵20,000.00) from the ransom requested.

Further investigation is currently underway and as per standard protocol, the identities of the juveniles have been withheld, and their parents and guardians have been duly informed.

