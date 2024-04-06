Police have arrested his wife, identified as Abigail, on suspicion of stabbing him to death during a heated dispute at their residence in the Kofi Sarpong suburb.
NDC youth organizer fatally stabbed, wife in custody
The tragic death of Osei Akoto, a teacher in his 40s and the branch youth organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Asante Mampong Constituency, has shocked the community.
Akoto succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital, leaving residents of the area in disbelief. According to neighbors, the couple had a history of frequent quarrels, with a particularly intense altercation occurring on the night of the stabbing.
Abigail, now a suspect in the case, is currently in police custody to assist with the investigation. Crime officers are meticulously examining the crime scene to gather evidence.
Hudu Mumuni Yahaya, representing the NDC in the Asante Mampong Constituency, confirmed the tragic incident, offering condolences and recognizing Akoto's significant contributions to the party's local activities.
The deceased, survived by three children, has had his body transported to the morgue for preservation and autopsy. The community mourns the loss of a dedicated member and awaits further developments in the investigation.
