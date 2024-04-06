ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NDC youth organizer fatally stabbed, wife in custody

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The tragic death of Osei Akoto, a teacher in his 40s and the branch youth organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Asante Mampong Constituency, has shocked the community.

Murder
Murder

Police have arrested his wife, identified as Abigail, on suspicion of stabbing him to death during a heated dispute at their residence in the Kofi Sarpong suburb.

Recommended articles

Akoto succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital, leaving residents of the area in disbelief. According to neighbors, the couple had a history of frequent quarrels, with a particularly intense altercation occurring on the night of the stabbing.

Abigail, now a suspect in the case, is currently in police custody to assist with the investigation. Crime officers are meticulously examining the crime scene to gather evidence.

Hudu Mumuni Yahaya, representing the NDC in the Asante Mampong Constituency, confirmed the tragic incident, offering condolences and recognizing Akoto's significant contributions to the party's local activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased, survived by three children, has had his body transported to the morgue for preservation and autopsy. The community mourns the loss of a dedicated member and awaits further developments in the investigation.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

EASTER SEASON

Ghanaians unite with global Christians to observe Easter Sunday

Ga Wulomo defends marriage of 12-year-old girl

Research on Mary and Joseph's union - Ga Wulomo defends marriage of 12-year-old girl

Open Institute of Technology (OPIT) prepares to welcome more IT students from Africa

Open Institute of Technology (OPIT) prepares to welcome more IT students from Africa

John Mahama

Accept responsibility for current dumsor and fix it – Mahama to Akufo-Addo’s govt