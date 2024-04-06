NDC youth organizer fatally stabbed, wife in custody

Akoto succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital, leaving residents of the area in disbelief. According to neighbors, the couple had a history of frequent quarrels, with a particularly intense altercation occurring on the night of the stabbing.

Abigail, now a suspect in the case, is currently in police custody to assist with the investigation. Crime officers are meticulously examining the crime scene to gather evidence.

Hudu Mumuni Yahaya, representing the NDC in the Asante Mampong Constituency, confirmed the tragic incident, offering condolences and recognizing Akoto's significant contributions to the party's local activities.

