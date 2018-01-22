Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Ebony Reigns Ghanaian dancehall diva shares throwback music video and the internet can't handle it

Popular female entertainer and Dancehall diva, Ebony Reigns has shared a throwback video of herself to fans on social media.

In the video, which happens to be the official music video of her hit song “Kupe”, Ebony is visibly seen shaking her God-given assets to the camera along with some backup dancers.

Ebony thanked her fans for the massive support she has been receiving since the inception of her career.

I remember this day like last night….. Thanks to all those who have truly loved and supported Me. #TBT to #Kupe.

Since her debut with song “Dancefloor” Ebony has proven to be a force to reckon with in the music industry, releasing hit song after song.

2017 proved to be a particularly good year for her as she released controversial songs like “Sponsor”, “Date Ur Fada”, “Hustle” and “Maame Hw3”.

Ebony indicated that she is aiming for the Artiste of the Year Award at the upcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

