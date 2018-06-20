Pulse.com.gh logo
100 Nigerians got stranded in Kaliningrad after Super Eagles' loss


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Nigeria's Super Eagles fans were stranded in the Russian city of Kaliningrad after the team lost to the Croatian side on June 16, 2018.

Two days after Nigeria's Super Eagles lost to the Croatian side on June 16, 2018, about 100 Nigerians were stranded in the Russian city of Kaliningrad.

Reuters reports that the soccer fans got stranded in Kaliningrad following what was described as a visa gaffe.

The Nigerian supporters had planned to take the train from Kaliningrad back to Moscow to connect Volgograd for the Super Eagles second match against Iceland but did not have the necessary visas to pass through countries like Lithuania and Latvia.

Though a large number of the stranded football fans finally began moving on Monday, June 18, 2018, it did come with a price - increased flight fare.

Citing Andrei Yermak, Kaliningrad’s minister for culture and tourism, Russian News Agency, TASS, reported that around 80 Nigerians were unable to leave by train after the Super Eagles match.

Full support has been given to the Nigerian supporters who despite multiple warnings from FIFA and information alerts from the consulate, were not able to travel from Kaliningrad to Moscow on June 16,” Kaliningrad government press services said in a statement.

“A large number of the Nigerians flew to the capital on June 18. Around 20 people already have plane tickets for the 19th.

The Nigeria Super Eagles are expected to play against Iceland on Friday, June 22, 2018, in Volgograd.

