Bedbugs invade SWESBUS SHS


In Swedru Bedbugs invade SWESBUS SHS

The bedbugs have invaded both male and female dormitories of the Swedru School of Business (SWESBUS).

Bedbugs have taken over the dormitories of the Swedru School of Business (SWESBUS), at Agona Swedru in the Central Region.

The bedbugs have invaded both male and female dormitories.

In an interview with Accra-based Onua FM, a source from the school confirmed the bedbugs invasion.

However, the headmaster of the school, Samuel Afrifa Appiagyei, when contacted did not comment on the matter.

The source said the invasion has gotten to a point that students of the school can no longer enjoy their sleep in the evening when they retire to bed.

It was also reported that students at the girls’ dormitory, in particular, had to keep vigil on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, to avert being bitten by bedbugs.

The insider who is a teacher, however, maintained, “we know the issue at hand and we are dealing with it. It was at the boys’ side as well and the problem is being handled.”

