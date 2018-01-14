Home > Communities > Student >

Fire guts Agogo State College; 46 students displaced


In Ashanti Region Fire guts Agogo State College; 46 students displaced

The affected students now share beds with their colleagues as authorities launch an investigation into the cause of the fired.

Fire has gutted the Agogo State College in the Asante Akyem North District of the Ashanti Region, displacing 46 students, school authorities say.

The affected students now share beds with their colleagues as authorities launch an investigation into the cause of the fired.

The students were returning from evening preps when they saw smoke coming from their dormitory, the headmaster of the school, Agyapong Ntra, is reported to have said.

“There was a fire outbreak but it is currently under control. It was last night around 8.30 pm when students were at prep, some of them went out and saw smoke coming out of one of the dormitories so they drew alarm and teachers together with students rushed to the scene. Others too called the Fire Service so they rushed to the scene,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

“Everything in the room got burnt including government textbooks, chop boxes, trunks, and a few cedis.
46 students were affected so at the moment they are perching with their colleagues.”

